Before the end of April, every Idahoan age 16 and up will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
People with medical conditions will first become eligible by April 12, Gov. Brad Little decided this week. He accepted a recommendation by the state’s top vaccine panel. Idahoans age 16 and up without medical conditions will be eligible by April 26.
Only one COVID-19 vaccine, by Pfizer, has received the greenlight from federal regulators to be used in 16- and 17-year-olds.
State Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said people seeking vaccines for minors in that age group may have to shop around for sites administering that shot, but the state’s vaccine preregistration tool can also be used to connect providers with older children who want shots.
State, regional and local websites and phone lines can help you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up for the state’s vaccine waitlist, visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Another state website, at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination, has a list of local public health districts, which also provide vaccines and can point you toward other providers in your area.
Last week, officials fast-tracked all adults age 45 and up to all be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 5. That move came after officials said pharmacies were struggling to fill appointments due to declining demand in existing priority groups, which at the time only included frontline workers, seniors and residents of long-term care facilities.
Tuesday’s eligibility announcement mirrors the state’s staggered approach for vaccinating older people who aren’t seniors. That began Monday, when residents age 55 to 64 with medical conditions became eligible along with 134,000 essential workers that include farm and agricultural workers.
Here’s who will become eligible and when:
— By March 22, all Idahoans age 55 to 64 will be eligible.
— By March 29, Idahoans age 45 to 54 with a medical condition will be eligible.
— By April 5, all Idahoans age 45 to 54 will be eligible.
— By April 12, Idahoans age 16 to 44 with a medical condition will be eligible
— By April 26, all Idahoans age 16 to 44 will be eligible.
Idaho is making eligible anyone with a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “might” put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Disabilities, also defined by the CDC, are included. Conditions include diabetes, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, obesity, pregnancy and smoking.
Idaho’s prioritization timeline puts the state slightly ahead of President Joe Biden’s directive for states to make all adults eligible by May 1.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state is receiving 50,000 first doses of the two-shot vaccines each week. He also said that the state’s allotment this week included 2,500 doses of the one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.
The state health department says more than 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Idaho — meaning they’ve received all recommended doses of whichever vaccine they receive. More than 328,000 people have received at least one shot. Sixty-one percent of the 291,000 Idahoans age 65 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state estimates.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho should bring documents proving that they either live or work in the Gem State.