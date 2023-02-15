Airplane

An airplane pictured off Lincoln Road in Bonneville County after making an emergency landing early Wednesday evening.

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

Just after 6 p.m. this evening, Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the area of Lincoln Road and Foothill Road to a report of a downed airplane.

Emergency personnel arrived and located a small single engine plane off the side of the road with 2 adult occupants who were uninjured.

