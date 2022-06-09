IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022.
“We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.”
The new aha! route will fly to IDA two times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday, departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 7:40 a.m. PT and arriving at IDA at 10:15 a.m. MT. Return flights will depart Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m. MT and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 11:30 a.m. PT.
“We are thrilled to offer Idaho Falls residents with the opportunity to explore the incredible outdoor recreation, dining and culture of Reno and Lake Tahoe without lengthy drives or layovers,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit. “Idaho Falls is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and provides Reno travelers with easy access to iconic destinations like Yellowstone National Park and the Idaho Falls Greenbelt.”
In the past two years, IDA has added three new airlines and numerous nonstop destinations, including aha! The airport also sits in the top third of the busiest commercial airports in the nation for the percentage of available seats filled. IDA also had a record setting first quarter in 2022, with over 105,000 passengers making their way through IDA. This record setting upward trend is expected to continue, despite challenges faced across the aviation industry.
“The addition of aha! to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport exemplifies the success of our region and airport,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “It’s perfect timing to add to our choice of flights to give greater connections for our residents and visitors alike.”
IDA just recently completed a $12 million, 38,000-square-foot expansion project that has allowed IDA to bring more flights to the airport. The expansion project was funded entirely by the Federal Aviation Administration Aviation Improvement Program.
Book the new flights at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.