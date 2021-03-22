Pocatello has lost one of its finest citizens. Ahmad Dolkhani recently passed away in southern California where he had been living with his daughters the past few years. Ahmad immigrated to Pocatello from Iran in the 1960"s to attend Idaho State University. After graduating from ISU, Ahmad began teaching Mathematics at Pocatello High School. He taught and advised Key Club for around forty years before retiring. While at PHS Ahmad was the recipient of about every award possible for educators, sometimes more than once. He also was in demand as a commencement speaker. Ahmad Dolkhani will be missed by his former students, fellow educators and his many friends in the Pocatello area.
Gary W. Miller,
Pocatello