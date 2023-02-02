Aggressive moves by Idaho Republicans to disenfranchise younger voters speaks volumes about the kinds of unwelcome change they see coming in future election cycles. National trends show voters age 40 and under solidly rejecting the current GOP’s toxic swill of racism, homophobia, climate/medical/science denial, mass species extinction, election denial and voter suppression, censorship of school curriculum and library books, and perhaps most especially the theocratic breach of church and state culminating in the moral horror of government-forced childbirth.
As has been seen world-wide from South Africa to Georgia, efforts to clamp down on “too much democracy” produce the opposite result: the harder old conservative white people and their rich enablers try to stop everyone else from voting, the more resolved we become that everyone will get to vote and everyone’s vote will count.
The most ironic and absurd argument against “letting” younger people participate in the electoral process and related legislative activities such as public hearings is that they are simple-minded fools whose only understanding of current events comes from social media and the internet. Look in the mirror, oldsters: the economic, political, and educational disenfranchisement younger Americans experience daily is first-hand, direct, and undeniable.
