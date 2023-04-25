Mark of Distinction

The movie “Mark of Distinction” is based on true events that took place in 2013 when a 16-year-old teen from Mexico attempted to enter the U.S. with two bottles of unidentified liquid. 

 Courtesy of Luis Orozco / Mark of Distinction LLC

George Nicholas moved to American Falls from Bulgaria with his family when he was 12 years old. As a filmmaker, he uses his immigrant experience to share the stories of those entering into the U.S. at the southern border.

The movie takes place and was filmed in Tijuana, Mexico. Nicholas based the film’s protagonist, Manuel, on his own childhood — with many of the incidents portrayed in the movie having occurred during his youth. 

