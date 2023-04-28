Kathryn Hickok

The sun is shining, and the birds are singing. Are you feeling inspired to tidy up? Make springtime the time to establish new food safety habits or adopt new money-saving ideas.

Did you know Americans throw out $165 billion worth of food each year? BILLION! Save money by planning your meals and snacks. Minimize food waste by “shopping your shelves” before going to the store. Take a quick inventory of what you have and what meals can be prepared with the ingredients on hand. Find ways to prolong the life of produce by freezing them, adding them to a soup or broth, or blending them into smoothies.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

