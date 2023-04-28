The sun is shining, and the birds are singing. Are you feeling inspired to tidy up? Make springtime the time to establish new food safety habits or adopt new money-saving ideas.
Did you know Americans throw out $165 billion worth of food each year? BILLION! Save money by planning your meals and snacks. Minimize food waste by “shopping your shelves” before going to the store. Take a quick inventory of what you have and what meals can be prepared with the ingredients on hand. Find ways to prolong the life of produce by freezing them, adding them to a soup or broth, or blending them into smoothies.
Some foods get pushed to the back of the cupboard, never to see the light of day again. Some tips: Look at food expiration dates, look for freezer-burned food, or frozen food older than five years. Check the pantry for stale food items, empty boxes, buggy items, etc. Clear off your home canning shelves to make way for 2023 canned products. Remember that the Ball canning lids are guaranteed for 18 months.
If you find yourself throwing away a lot of food each week, take a moment to shift your shopping or food prep habits. Plan what you buy; imagine the use of each food item purchased. If you need a reminder on whether leftovers are safe, date it! Consider freezing leftovers. Be sure to chill and freeze leftovers quickly and reheat them to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Check the temperature of your refrigerator, which should be set to 40 degrees or below. This temperature will keep foods in an ideal temperature range and prevent rapid spoilage. Plan to clean out the refrigerator the day before trash is collected. Don’t pack your refrigerator or freezer too full. Refrigerators need circulating cold air to keep foods properly chilled.
The FoodKeeper is a helpful guide to inform you how long food will keep in the refrigerator, pantry or freezer.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
