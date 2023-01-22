Add the Words Rally

More than 1,000 people participated in an Add the Words rally on Jan. 17, 2015, on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

 File: Adam Eschbach/IPT

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.

Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills, and House Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, sponsored a resolution this week that would eliminate personal bills entirely in the House. Former Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, sponsored a personal bill to add the words during the 2022 legislative session.

