Several of the candidates currently running for elected positions within the City of Pocatello government seem to make every effort to sow discord in both their public oral statements, as well as in their written opinion pieces. Lest we forget, one candidate’s volatile actions against public employees resulted in being escorted out of a public building. And as reported by the Idaho State Journal following a July 17, 2021 informal public gathering of a select coalition of city council members and their supporters, it appears their tactic for action is to “piss you people off”. One of their supporters, now a candidate, has the potential to change this fractious coalition of three into a majority of four.
While well-prepared talking points for written or verbal settings may be perceived favorably, ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. And these above examples, two of many, are focused on protest, negativity, and "pissing off" our residents with their attempts at digging for dirt and weaponizing whatever happens to be the current trend of anti-everything. How can a voter expect any of these candidates to produce positive results when demonstrating such negative tactics? And if a vacancy results in the city council, who from their "squad" will be chosen (not elected) to fill that vacancy, further emboldening their methods? How many current employees in city government will be looking for new jobs to escape this caustic work environment? What business, that might consider locating/relocating in Pocatello, will go elsewhere (as may have already occurred) due to this toxicity?
What we need are experienced leaders who understand the dynamics of how the city functions, who can encourage and build upon the progress of the city's hard working employees, and communicate that they are appreciated. With that historically demonstrated cooperative spirit, they can work together to continue to make Pocatello a strong, vibrant community in which to live, and one that attracts new businesses and expanding opportunities for its citizens. What our community needs now is for you and your sphere of influence, among your family and friends, to TAKE ACTION and VOTE, so that your ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS with your vote that you do not support their corrosive and destructive methods.