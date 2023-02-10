Kathryn Hickok

Making small changes in your diet can improve your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease refers to conditions like coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, congestive heart failure, arrhythmia, or heart valve problems. Risk factors for many cardiovascular diseases and stroke are elevated blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, smoking, high weight, unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and high LDL cholesterol. Over time, high circulating cholesterol levels can lead to hardened arteries which is referred to as atherosclerosis. When arteries harden, it increases blood pressure and leads to cardiovascular disease.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids, or PUFAs, are a group of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that can help lower LDL cholesterol (the “lousy” one!) and increase HDL cholesterol (the “healthy” one!). Omega-3 fatty acids come from plants and fish. They include Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Good sources of ALA are flax, walnuts, olive oil and chia seeds. DHA and EPA are mainly found in fish or algae sources. Omega-6 fatty acids come mainly from plant sources in the form of oils or nuts.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

