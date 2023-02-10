Making small changes in your diet can improve your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease refers to conditions like coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, congestive heart failure, arrhythmia, or heart valve problems. Risk factors for many cardiovascular diseases and stroke are elevated blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, smoking, high weight, unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and high LDL cholesterol. Over time, high circulating cholesterol levels can lead to hardened arteries which is referred to as atherosclerosis. When arteries harden, it increases blood pressure and leads to cardiovascular disease.
Polyunsaturated fatty acids, or PUFAs, are a group of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that can help lower LDL cholesterol (the “lousy” one!) and increase HDL cholesterol (the “healthy” one!). Omega-3 fatty acids come from plants and fish. They include Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Good sources of ALA are flax, walnuts, olive oil and chia seeds. DHA and EPA are mainly found in fish or algae sources. Omega-6 fatty acids come mainly from plant sources in the form of oils or nuts.
A balanced ratio of omega-3 and 6 fatty acids is important. Americans tend to consume 10 times more omega-6 than omega-3s. Harvard Health recommends bringing the two types into better balance by adding omega-3s rather than reducing omega-6s. This may lead to beneficial cardiovascular health outcomes.
The American Heart Association states, "consuming EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by lowering high blood pressure, especially among people already diagnosed with hypertension." They estimate consuming about 3 grams of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids a day may lower blood pressure. This looks like 4 to 5 ounces of wild salmon or a can of sardines. Just 3.5 ounces of mackerel fish provides 4,500mg of omega-3 per serving!
The Mediterranean diet promotes a healthy balance of omega-3 and omega-6 by focusing on fish, nuts and olive oil. It is recommended to eat fish twice a week. However, if you find this difficult to accomplish due to allergy/aversion to fish or price/availability, taking a fatty acid supplement can be an alternative. Most fish oil supplements provide both DHA and EPA, though doses of potency vary. Talk to your doctor to determine an appropriate dose for your needs. Check the label to ensure it is third party tested, this will ensure its potency and safety. Not a fan of fish? Algae supplements provide EPA and DHA and can be an excellent plant-based fatty acid substitute. And as always, before starting any new supplement, discuss it with your doctor.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
