Martin Hackworth

“You've got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch onto the affirmative, don't mess with Mister in Between.” — Johnny Mercer

This morning I posted on Facebook: “Good morning world! It's going to be a kick-*** great day. Within 20 minutes I had to scroll down some to get to the end of the comments. Though I knew the lay of the land before the responses rolled in, it's more evidence in support of the proposition that most of us view the world as a glass that's at least half full.