Bannock County Sheriff's Office stock image file photo
TYHEE — Nearly 300 Idaho Power customers are without electricity after a car slid off an icy road in the Tyhee area north of Chubbuck and knocked down a power pole, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday on Tyhee Road near Dekay Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the collision but the downed power pole resulted in 286 Idaho Power customers being temporarily without electricity on a cold winter night. 

Idaho Power expects to have electricity restored to everyone by 11 p.m. Monday.

The public is encouraged to stay away from the Tyhee-Dekay intersection until Idaho Power crews can replace the downed pole. 

