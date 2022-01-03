breaking About 300 Idaho Power customers without electricity after car knocks down power pole near Chubbuck By Journal Staff Jan 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TYHEE — Nearly 300 Idaho Power customers are without electricity after a car slid off an icy road in the Tyhee area north of Chubbuck and knocked down a power pole, authorities said.The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday on Tyhee Road near Dekay Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.No one was injured in the collision but the downed power pole resulted in 286 Idaho Power customers being temporarily without electricity on a cold winter night. Story continues below video Idaho Power expects to have electricity restored to everyone by 11 p.m. Monday.The public is encouraged to stay away from the Tyhee-Dekay intersection until Idaho Power crews can replace the downed pole. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Idaho Power Pole Politics Highway Power Electricity Road Pole Crash Tyhee Aeronautics Dekay Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Snow Removal Snow January Careers ISJ Careers Help