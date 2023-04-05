Train car derailment

A train sits derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment in which there were no injuries reported.

 Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The cars, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

