second train derailment Pocatello

About 20 train cars derailed early Friday morning in Union Pacific’s Pocatello rail yard.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello.

Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue.

Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said about 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed.

The derailment Friday follows a previous incident on June 2 in which 15 train cars, some of which were carrying cement, derailed at the yard.

Nobody was injured during the June 2 incident either.

No one was injured during either incident and causes for both are under investigation.