About 20 train cars derailed early Friday morning in Union Pacific’s Pocatello Yard in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello.
Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue.
Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said about 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed.
The derailment Friday follows a previous incident on June 2 in which 15 train cars, some of which were carrying cement, derailed at the yard.
Nobody was injured during the June 2 incident either.
No one was injured during either incidents and causes for both is under investigation.
