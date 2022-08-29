Abortion used to be free to the state, and you used to be free to choose it. Financially, no tax dollars supported it. Ethically, you had the freedom to talk (or not talk) to a doctor about one, as could any other troubled woman or abused child. They had the free agency to make their decisions, as did you.
Our elected officials removed our free agency without our explicit consent. By law, they mandated that every pregnancy must be maintained at nearly all costs.
Those costs aren’t ethical or hypothetical. Your paycheck is funding the removal of your freedom. Idaho is being sued by the federal government for being in conflict with EMTALA. Federally, you have the right to emergency treatment, and Idaho’s abortion laws are trying to remove that right.
Said differently, your paycheck is funding both sides of the court battle. The federal government is taking your tax dollars so federal lawyers can fight Idaho. Idaho is raiding your paycheck for state tax dollars so our lawyers can defend laws that we knew were unconstitutional and unwise.
Abortion may not be a freedom you want, but it is expensive to lose it. You will pay twice for it, no matter the outcome. More importantly, we’re setting an expensive precedent that says we will pay for our elected official’s religious beliefs, even if they never asked for our approval of them.