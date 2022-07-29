I was told friends lost to death aren’t really gone — that they move deeper into your heart. That sentiment comforted me, but ultimately your friend’s departure still sucks. You deeply miss the loss because their enriching personal connection no longer occurs.

Having good friends gained importance in my life as I aged. That was fueled by the lack of significant healthy relationships in my childhood. I’m not looking for sympathy, but the reality caused me to eventually treasure friendships crossing many lines of diversity. Friends from different countries, races, sex and sexual preferences, spirituality, politics, ages, etc., all serve to open your mind.

