I was told friends lost to death aren’t really gone — that they move deeper into your heart. That sentiment comforted me, but ultimately your friend’s departure still sucks. You deeply miss the loss because their enriching personal connection no longer occurs.
Having good friends gained importance in my life as I aged. That was fueled by the lack of significant healthy relationships in my childhood. I’m not looking for sympathy, but the reality caused me to eventually treasure friendships crossing many lines of diversity. Friends from different countries, races, sex and sexual preferences, spirituality, politics, ages, etc., all serve to open your mind.
One of my all-time favorite movies is “The Shawshank Redemption,” based upon a novella by Stephen King. It’s at times difficult to watch, but the movie is superbly acted and provides riveting entertainment. The heart of the story is about friendship enduring through great trials and tribulations; well worth the watch if you aren’t familiar with the film.
At its core, friendship is defined by many traits. Key factors are mutual trust, affection, respect, closeness and loyalty (a good friend doesn’t stab you in the back). There are times when no clear solution exists for a problem, but a listening friend’s empathy can help.
Other factors deepening relationships are the candor to say what you need to hear, a sense of humor (always helpful), non-judgment, taking your car keys if you’ve had too much to drink, and not using you financially. Good friends are not takers.
I muse at the Spanish proverb, “It is good to have friends even in hell.” I used to tell amigos that I wasn’t sure where we were going after death, but that I was certain our scurrilous characters would be hanging together; kind of an “I’ll see you in hell'' connection said with affection.
Another amusing definition about friendship’s connection is that, “Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you.”
When a friend does something that wounds, it is hard to accept that they might not have been the friend you thought. William Blake observed two centuries past that, “It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.”
Some contend that men and women cannot be true friends due to ever present sexual tension. That observation is nonsense. When I was younger that may have been more applicable, but with age (and hopefully maturity) l have come to value my friendships with women equally to those of men.
It’s perhaps the Mars and Venus contention, but as a generalization I find women more open to talking about the dynamics of emotion and feelings, art, cooking — please, anything but sports. Taking the sex dynamic out of female friendships opens a world of enriching intimacy. When a woman feels she can trust a male for friendship, hilarious, honest communications can ensue. The male/female dance can be tiring, but vanishes in the wake of non-subterfuge friendship.
I’ll never understand the “best friend” who sleeps with your partner. That tango is way too frequent in human relations, but know that “mate” was never really your friend.
As I think back about true friends, I feel fortunate to have a lengthy list. I’m still in contact with an amigo from the second grade. Many of my legal clients have inspired me and become wonderful friends. Volunteer work connects you deeply with caring people (birds of a feather flock together). Time is often at a premium, but you can never have too many friends.
I know people who have no friends. What strikes me is their closed nature and inability to reach out to care for another person. It appears to be a disability in some people, and I feel for those so handicapped. If this applies to you, consider seeking professional help — you could open a door for sustained growth.
Treasure your friends and tell them how important they are in your life. You never know when one may depart. If you determine a friend isn’t sincere, it’s time for a conversation if you want to save the relationship, or alternatively to jettison their negative energy. Abiding friendships survive honesty during good and bad times. They require nurturing, but mutuality should always be at play.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.