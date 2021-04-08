A local man charged with eluding police during a high speed chase in Pocatello in February was arrested and released from jail Wednesday after posting bond, according to court records.
Salvador Tayson Serna, 21, of Aberdeen, on March 23 was charged in Bannock County with eluding police and injury to a child, both felonies, stemming from an incident that occurred in Pocatello on Feb. 24, court records say.
The incident began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the area of North Hayes Avenue and West Custer Street for the report of a suspicious vehicle, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
It was reported the vehicle had driven around the area several times, once without the headlights activated, and had parked in the middle of the street for about 10 minutes while facing a residence and blocking traffic, police said.
Police responded and located the vehicle parked in front of a home on the 900 block of North Hayes Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to identify himself but was ultimately identified as Serna, said police, adding that he was confirmed to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest in Power and Bannock counties.
The only other occupant of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy to whom the vehicle was registered to, police said.
When Serna was told to exit the vehicle so that he could be arrested on the outstanding warrants, he fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. The pursuit proceeded onto North Main Street and exceeded speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.
As the pursuit reached the area of North Main Extension, police said Serna reached speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone and the pursuit was ultimately discontinued for safety reasons, police said.
Because Serna was known to police, additional arrest warrants for the felony eluding and injury to a child charges were issued against him following the discontinued pursuit, police said.
On March 22, Serna was arrested in American Falls and transported to the Bannock County Jail where he was incarcerated on the felony eluding police and injury to a child charges, police said.
Serna on March 23 posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Bannock County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing regarding the two felony charges on Tuesday but failed to appear, according to court records.
After failing to appear for the preliminary hearing, another arrest warrant for Serna was issued, court records say.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Serna again on Wednesday and booked him into the Bannock County Jail. Later that same day, Serna posted a $5,000 bond and was again released from jail.
Serna is due back in court on April 13 for the preliminary hearing he failed to attend earlier this week.
If convicted of the felony eluding and injury to a child charges, Serna faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.