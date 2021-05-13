It is difficult to imagine any situation more violent and desperate that the current Israeli-Palestinian crisis. It has been going on for over a hundred years. I am not an expert on the tension in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinians, and no short article can reveal more than possible causes of the conflict. The lines of aggression were defined in 1948 when the land known as Palestine controlled by Britain after World War I and occupied by Arabs became the Jewish state of Israel. The Palestinian Arabs rejected being part of that state. Ever since, a two-state solution has been suggested as a way to end the turmoil, but today, it appears that will never happen.
It is a complex landscape that requires a book to even describe. Jerusalem is sacred to three religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Any history of the area will discuss “The Holy Hilltop” where recent clashes took place in and near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City. The mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam and sits on a wide plateau that includes the iconic golden Dome of the Rock. Muslims refer to the compound as the Noble Sanctuary. The walled plateau is also a holy site for Jews who call it the Temple Mount, a location of biblical temples. Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 A.D., with only the Western Wall remaining. That wall is known as “The Wailing Wall” and remains a sacred place for Jews to pray. These two venerated religious sites are within view of each other.
The late Christopher Hitchens once declared that “religion poisons everything,” and certainly in East Jerusalem, captured by the Israelis after the 1967 Six-Day War, the violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinian Arabs has resembled a “holy war.”
Under these volatile conditions, is any peaceful solution possible?
In 1992, the Oslo Accords promised a reconciliation. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat, under the encouragement of President Bill Clinton, agreed to resolve their differences and recognize each other’s right to exist. There is a famous photo of these two former enemies shaking hands. In 1994, Rabin and Arafat shared the Nobel Peace Prize. A year later, Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli and the Oslo Accords were never implemented.
Now it is 2021, and street battles continue. What began as group of Israeli settlers trying to evict Palestinians from their homes held for generations in East Jerusalem has turned into a potential war that could spread. The militant force known as Hamas in the Gaza Strip has fired rockets into Israel, which has its Iron Dome for protection, and Israel launched air raids against crowded Gaza neighborhoods resulting in numerous casualties, including children.
There are arguments on both sides. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the Palestinians — a people without a homeland or a passport — have a right to a state they can call their own. When parents witness their children being killed, or children lose their parents through acts of war, it creates implacable enemies.
Could this unrest set the scene for another century of brutal warfare?
If a permanent peace is not achieved, it is sad to think that in 2121, this terrible war of religion, homelands and different ethnicities will continue to destroy Israeli and Palestinian lives. Whoever does find a solution will certainly be a true savior.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”