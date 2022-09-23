Jesse Robison

President Joe Biden will likely pardon a turkey during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Abraham Lincoln first granted a bird clemency in 1863. John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan also pardoned fowl, but it wasn’t until George H.W. Bush that the process became a White House tradition.

Turkey pardons generate humor; however, various presidents entrusted with this merciful responsibility have abused their power in freeing jailbirds of another feather.