President Joe Biden will likely pardon a turkey during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Abraham Lincoln first granted a bird clemency in 1863. John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan also pardoned fowl, but it wasn’t until George H.W. Bush that the process became a White House tradition.
Turkey pardons generate humor; however, various presidents entrusted with this merciful responsibility have abused their power in freeing jailbirds of another feather.
The Constitution states: The President … shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offense against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” The impeachment limitation is the only exception to pardon power beyond leaders being sworn to faithfully fulfill their duties.
The constitutional framers assumed our presidents would be ethical people. Barring that, Congress was provided the power to remove presidents from office if they abused public trust. Political parties did not exist then, and the drafters didn’t foresee an America paralyzed by partisanship. Given recent history, it’s time to impose limitations upon the power of pardon.
The issue of whether a president can issue a self-pardon arose when Richard Nixon was embroiled in the Watergate scandal. Nixon also dangled the prospect of issuing pardons to criminal cronies to encourage their silence during the Watergate proceedings.
Donald Trump tweeted in 2018 that he had the absolute right to pardon himself for any criminal action he had committed. Constitutional scholars disagree with his self-serving assertion because that action would put the president above the law. Nixon was informed by the Supreme Court in 1974 that he was not above the law as was Trump in 2020.
Ultimately, Nixon resigned, and not having been impeached, was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. That controversial action is believed to have contributed to Ford’s loss of the presidency to Jimmy Carter in the subsequent election.
Abuses of the power of pardon have occurred in many presidencies. George H.W. Bush pardoned convicted Reagan officials for actions during the Iran-Contra scandal. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother Roger for drug related charges, along with Marc Rich, a political ally who was living in Switzerland and accused of massive tax fraud. Rich gave approximately half a million dollars to the Clinton Library through his ex-wife. Former President Carter called Clinton’s pardon of Rich disgraceful.
Carter was known for his controversial pardon of Vietnam draft dodgers, but he sought to heal an America that was fractured over that divisive war. Obama granted a number of pardons to inmates serving life sentences for non-violent crimes related to America’s failed war on drugs. Although politically controversial, these pardons weren’t self-serving acts.
When it comes to the abuse of the presidential power of pardon, Donald Trump has no equal. He pardoned his father-in-law and many criminal cronies. Like Nixon, he dangled the possibility of pardons to others to protect himself. It worked for the likes of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon, but not so for Michael Cohen, whose criminal conduct on behalf of the president, along with tax and bank fraud, had him facing many years in prison.
I’m no Cohen fan — he was a crooked flunky who did the president’s dirty work for many years, but he has given Americans insight into the operation of Trump’s criminal mind. The list of possible indictments for Trump is long. He faces potential charges for seditious conspiracy, obstruction of the U.S. election process, interference in Georgia’s election (caught on tape), tax and bank fraud in New York, willful misappropriation of top secret government records, and….
The former president is a criminal trainwreck without scruples, and the recent civil indictment for massive fraud in New York is the start to the fall of his house of cards.
Trump recently stated he would pardon people convicted of criminal conduct on Jan. 6. Ponder that — he incites a riot seeking to stop the lawful transfer of the presidency, his followers violently storm the Capitol building destroying property and injuring innocent people while causing five associated deaths, and he proposes to further abuse the power of pardon to free his misguided minions.
It’s time to introduce an amendment to the Constitution limiting the power of presidential pardons. Congress should also consider legislative efforts to curb what has become the perverted power of clemency. The power of pardon was never intended to be used as a magic wand for criminals and associates of the powerful, particularly when they are doing the president’s criminal bidding.
If Trump is indicted after the midterm elections and convicted for his federal criminal offenses, that’s one turkey who will not deserve a presidential pardon.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.