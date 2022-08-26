Homemade, right-out-of-the-oven cookies are the best! But if you don’t want to spend time measuring and mixing a bunch of ingredients, then my peanut butter cookies with a kiss are the perfect treat. Just three simple ingredients and a chocolate kiss (placed when the cookies are hot) that melts slightly into the center are all you need to have a dozen salty sweet cookies. Make sure you use chunky peanut butter — creamy won’t work. And if you don’t want the chocolate, the kiss is optional. However, in my world, chocolate is never optional. So, surprise your family with this simple, sweet, three-ingredient treat today.
Belle’s Peanut Butter Cookies with a Kiss
1 cup chunky peanut butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten
12 chocolate kisses
Mix the peanut butter, sugar, and egg until well combined. With a small cookie scoop or a tablespoon, place about 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 11 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently push a kiss into the center of each hot cookie. Allow the cookies to cool almost completely before removing them to a rack.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.