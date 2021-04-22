Hearing the guilty verdict in the George Floyd-Derek Chauvin matter brought a sense of relief, but also recalled painful memories of the April 1992 riots in Los Angeles after the four officers who beat Rodney King were found not guilty. The jury felt the verdict was just and perceived King, called a “gorilla in the mists” on the police radio, as a lethal threat to the four officers. The subsequent riot included arson and savage attacks on passing motorists, mostly white and Latino. I knew my wife would be driving through the intersection where the riot erupted, Normandie and Florence, but that day, by chance, she took a different route.
A white truck driver, Reginald Denny, was nearly beaten to death on live television by Black gang members. Bystander Terri Barnett was at the flash point that first night and saw the cops drive by rioters without stopping. She and her boyfriend — along with two other strangers, all African American — got Denny to a hospital and saved his life.
Mayor Tom Bradley, outraged by the verdict, and the Chief of Police Daryl Gates were not speaking during the conflict. For five days, the arson and looting continued. At school, I noticed some of my younger students were wearing new clothes complete with the tags. The following day, the schools were closed. Los Angeles looked more like Berlin after the Americans and Russians invaded from both sides during World War II. It is an eerie feeling to know, while smoke fills the sky and National Guard troops patrol the streets, that no help will arrive if there is a home invasion or a fire. Some Korean store owners shot at the rioters, but eventually watched their shops burn. (In a second trial, two of the officers were convicted of violating Rodney King’s civil rights and went to prison.)
Now we have a trial involving the police and a Black man, George Floyd, nearly 30 years later. What has changed?
This trial was different since the public execution of George Floyd — I don’t know how else to describe it — by former police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck was captured on a nine minute and 29 second video. The visual evidence was hard to watch, but the video went viral. I assumed that Chauvin would be convicted on at least one count of manslaughter, but he was convicted on all three counts, including second- and third-degree murder. His own police chief and other officers testified against him. The attorney for the Floyd family, Benjamin Crump, said he had never seen police officers testifying against another police officer. That was much different from the “blue wall of silence" during the Rodney King trial. Crump hopes the decision will set a precedent going forward, especially in the case of Daunte Wright, a young Black man fatally shot by police close to where Floyd died.
Not everyone agrees with the Chauvin verdict. Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested the jury wasn’t swayed by the testimony of more than three dozen emotional witnesses or the visceral video of Floyd pleading, “I can’t breathe.” Instead, Carlson argued, the jurors were intimidated into the guilty verdict by the months of racial justice protests that followed Floyd’s death. “The jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial came to a unanimous and unequivocal verdict this afternoon: ‘Please don’t hurt us.’”
Were the jury members afraid or determined to deliver justice?
President Joe Biden called the Floyd family after the verdict, seeing it as hopeful for future relations between citizens of color and the police.
“We’re going to deliver real change and reform,” President Biden said. “We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen again.”
We’ll see. It is a time for jubilation, perhaps, but I agree with the young Black woman who said she felt “joyful and sad.” Two lives were ruined, one ended forever, and the Floyd and Chauvin families will carry this tragedy for the rest of their lives. Perhaps what President Biden suggests is a future when race is simply incidental, a way to identify a suspect who has committed a serious crime without any suggestion that the suspect is somehow a dangerous animal or subhuman.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”