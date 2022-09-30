When using a slow cooker, even tougher cuts of meat can be fall-apart tender. My veggie and cheese stuffed roast is something that looks complicated but really isn’t, and when you taste this beefy, cheesy and savory dish, you’ll know why it’s worth the wait. The combination of spicy peppers, sweet carrots and mild squash is a tasty stuffing and keeps the beef moist and juicy. The two different kinds of cheese and the mustard hold the dish together and give it added flavor. It’s a main dish that tastes like a special occasion, and it’s not only delicious but ready when you are.
Belle’s Veggie and Cheese Stuffed Roast
3 large poblano peppers
1 (2-3 pound) chuck roast
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch strips
1 medium zucchini, cut into ½-inch strips
1 small onion, cut into ½-inch strips
1 ½ tablespoon dijon mustard
½ cup crumbled blue cheese
½ cup shredded jack or cheddar cheese
On a foil-lined baking sheet, place the peppers. Broil for about 10-15 minutes until charred and blistered. Use tongs to turn the pepper to cook them evenly. When finished, place them in a plastic bag to continue to steam and cool. When cooled, peel off the skins, slice off the tops, open them up and remove the seeds. Place the roast in a large plastic bag or between two sheets of plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet, pound until it is ½ inch thick. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Place the carrots, zucchini, and onion in the pan and sauté for about five minutes or until tender. Cut three strands of butcher’s string about 10 inches. Lay the strings about 3 inches apart on a large cutting board. Lay the roast on top of the string. Spread the mustard evenly over the roast. Sprinkle the blue cheese over top, then layer the peppers and veggies evenly. Then sprinkle the jack or cheddar cheese over the top. Starting with the long end, roll the roast over the veggies and cheese like a cake roll and tie tightly with the string. Heat another tablespoon of oil over medium-high in the same skillet, and then sear the roast on all sides. Place the roast into the slow cooker and pour the broth over the top. Cover and cook for 6 hours on low. Slice and serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.