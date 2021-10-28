School was challenging for me. My learning was affected by ADHD/Dyslexia and sitting at a desk all day was nearly more than my brain could handle. I was often embarrassed and my self-esteem suffered. However, there was one class period where I could be a success. PE. Not only was it my brain break, my chance to recharge, PE was the class where I could shine. I loved leading warm ups. I found a positive way that I could interact with my classmates.
I looked forward to those affirming interactions. Until 8th grade when I was assigned to Mr. Clayton Armstrong’s PE class. It was the first year Irving had coed PE. Each day a male student was called on to lead warm ups. Armstrong would not allow me, a girl, to lead class warm ups. I felt a sense of disgust coming from him for even making the request.
I was a determined young woman. I asked again the next day. And the next. I was repeatedly told “No”. A boy was called on each period to lead the class in stretches and exercises, although most of the boys had no interest in doing so. I feel the gender stereotyping was destructive to the boys as well.
There was one boy in class who struggled socially. He was awkward, looked down almost all the time, wouldn’t make eye contact. He wasn’t good at sports. He was sensitive and extremely shy. I went home crying more than once because of the way he was treated. As a student I observed Mr. Armstrong use shame, ridicule, and punitive measures as a way of influencing students.
Armstrong rigidly imposed his preferred stereotypes in the new coed PE program as long as he was able. But, eventually I was permitted to lead the class.
The number of people coming forward to share their prejudicial experiences with Armstrong is astounding. Is this the type of leadership Pocatello wants?
I support leaders who care for and promote the education of ALL students, not just the fraction that “fit in” to their personal ideal. I support leaders with humility who are willing to admit mistakes and right wrongs they have made. I support leaders with the maturity and wisdom to look beyond themselves and make decisions that will foster a healthy community.
I recognize we are all imperfect. We all make mistakes. We all do things at times that are unkind. I don’t want to judge anyone.
I don’t know what life experiences have led Clayton Armstrong to behave in ways that shame, degrade, and hurt students. Perhaps he has been hurt as well.
I DO KNOW that I want the leaders of our schools, and communities to learn
from their mistakes and do better.
I support Heather Clarke for School Board Trustee.
Heidi Lamb Castle,
Grand Forks, North Dakota