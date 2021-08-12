I grew up in rural Northern California. Most of my family is in Idaho and Southern Oregon. Although my career has taken me to the Midwest and the Southwest, I feel most at home in the rural Northwest. I spent much of my childhood roaming the wooded hills behind our home, enjoying the indescribable beauty of American nature’s open spaces.
Those were freer times—both for me as a carefree child, and for our great country. America was founded in freedom, but American freedom has been under threat from its beginning. Over 150 years ago, Abraham Lincoln worried that the American experiment in government of the people, by the people, for the people might someday perish from the earth. For more than 50 years now, we have miserably failed to educate children in the history, principles, and aspirations of American government. Levels of American civic knowledge, particularly among young Americans, are embarrassingly and unsustainably low. And among those who do know something about American history—the supposedly educated classes in our colleges and universities—support for American political principles, and for the very ideas of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, has almost vanished.
Numerous enemies, external and internal, have attempted throughout our history to make Lincoln’s fear a reality. Government by the people and for the people will always be under attack from those who think they know better and are entitled to power over others. The comfort and security of alternative systems of government, such as Communist China, are more tempting to many Americans than they have been for quite some time. The old “American experiment” was free self-government by the people. The new “American experiment” is separation and isolation of the people so that they can be governed more effectively by government bureaucrats. People who are masked, six feet apart from each other, and engrossed in their phones are just the sort of people tyrants need. Technologically enabled authoritarianism has never been a clearer and more present danger to American democracy.
The one star of hope shining forth in this night of impending global tyranny is local self-government. The spectacle of people governing themselves directly, collaborating with each other in the self-determined pursuit of happiness and the common good, is utterly terrifying to would-be tyrants. It is the kryptonite of all super-governments. It is the Moses basket upon which our children can escape the clutches of modern day Pharaohs.
That is what the Greater Idaho Movement should represent for Idahoans, Oregonians, Californians, Washingtonians, and indeed all Americans. State and federal politicians have their own interests, which may or may not happen to align with the interests of the Greater Idaho counties at any given time. The prospects of aligning all of the self-seeking interests of these politicians with the communal interests of the Greater Idaho counties in the immediate future are slim. And the prospects of generally aligning the interests of super-governments at the state and federal level with the interests of county-level communities over the long term are slimmer still. Government is a zero-sum game; the more people govern themselves locally, the less they can be governed by distant rulers.
If “Plan A” of obtaining the approval of the state legislatures and then of Congress for a redrawing of state boundaries stalls or fails, what is “Plan B?” The current and possible future counties of Greater Idaho have demonstrated the ability to act independently of their state and federal governments. These counties can form inter-county compacts for the purpose of increasing their economic and political self-determination in a gradual way over time. The formation of such inter-county compacts, in fact—of a Greater Idaho Association—could complement and strengthen the Greater Idaho Movement even as part of “Plan A.”
The time has come for the Greater Idaho Movement to think big picture and long term. Like those of the American Revolution in 1776, the goals of the movement have an importance that is both local and universal. One day in the not-too-distant future, people across America may look to Greater Idaho for the inspiration they need to assert local freedom against the advancing usurpations of state and federal super-governments. And people around the world, too, may once again look to the North American Continent as the shining city on a hill it once was and can once again become.
Adam Seagrave,
Boise