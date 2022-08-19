There is a reason I titled my cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini.” I’m a master at making all that squash disappear! It’s that time of year when the squash is out of control. If you have a bounty, here is a recipe that is not only a great way to use all those zucchini but is hearty and delicious. My cheesy squash cutlets are easy to make and can be a side dish or a main course. Coated in egg and cheese, they are tender and flavorful and have the consistency of a fried cutlet — but without the meat. You can also use yellow squash or a combination of both. And for added variety, change up the cheese. You can substitute Monterey Jack, Gouda or even parmesan. It’s a dish that will help make all those zucchini happily disappear!
Belle’s Cheesy Squash Cutlets
2 medium sized zucchini, sliced lengthwise in approximately ¼-inch slices
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon each salt and pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup milk
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Mix the flour, salt and pepper, and Italian seasoning in a wide shallow bowl. Mix the egg, milk and cheese in another wide shallow bowl. In a large rimmed fry pan, heat ¼ inch of the oil over medium high heat. Dredge the squash slices in the flour mixture first and then in the egg and cheese mixture. Fry the slices in the oil, turning once until the squash is tender and the coating is golden brown. Don’t crowd the frypan. You will have to do this in batches. Drain the squash on a paper towel-lined plate and keep warm while frying the other slices.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.