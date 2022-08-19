There is a reason I titled my cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini.” I’m a master at making all that squash disappear! It’s that time of year when the squash is out of control. If you have a bounty, here is a recipe that is not only a great way to use all those zucchini but is hearty and delicious. My cheesy squash cutlets are easy to make and can be a side dish or a main course. Coated in egg and cheese, they are tender and flavorful and have the consistency of a fried cutlet — but without the meat. You can also use yellow squash or a combination of both. And for added variety, change up the cheese. You can substitute Monterey Jack, Gouda or even parmesan. It’s a dish that will help make all those zucchini happily disappear!

Belle’s Cheesy Squash Cutlets