I am blessed to treat a lot of autoimmune diseases. Alternatives to current interventions are available and safe.
The National Institutes of Health tell us that over 23 million Americans currently live with some type of autoimmune disease. These include issues such as rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel disease, lupus, certain types of diabetes, psoriasis, thyroiditis and multiple sclerosis. Autoimmune diseases arise when the immune system is steered wrong and mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues.
Treating autoimmune disease is a tricky issue, but like all difficult things, a simple intervention can be a powerful tool in your armamentarium. Baking soda can help with autoimmune disease. Also known as bicarbonate of soda, it seems that in addition to helping chronic kidney disease (something known for some time now), it also lowers inflammation associated with autoimmune disease in as little as two weeks.
A study conducted at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and published in April 2018 in Journal of Immunology, found that drinking baking soda in water every day for two weeks helped to reduce inflammation related to autoimmune disorders. The mechanism of this simple ingredient is quite complex, but certainly powerful.
It also has antiviral capacity, as raising the pH of one’s body can prevent infections as has been shown even with COVID. The amount used varies depending on disease states, general health and the condition of the user.
As always, talk to your doctor before using baking soda to treat autoimmune conditions — or anything else for that matter. Baking soda is very high in sodium so those with high blood pressure or heart concerns should be cautious and discuss this simple treatment with their physician.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.