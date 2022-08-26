Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

I am blessed to treat a lot of autoimmune diseases. Alternatives to current interventions are available and safe.

The National Institutes of Health tell us that over 23 million Americans currently live with some type of autoimmune disease. These include issues such as rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel disease, lupus, certain types of diabetes, psoriasis, thyroiditis and multiple sclerosis. Autoimmune diseases arise when the immune system is steered wrong and mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues.