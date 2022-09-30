Screen time is practically unavoidable these days. Most people use a computer at work, go home and watch television, play a video game or download movies.
Many issues with screen time have been reported such as depression, mindless eating (and all the downstream effects from that), and poor sleep. One thing we don’t think about too often is the effects of prolonged screen time on our eyes.
My grandmother always yelled at my brother and me when we sat too close to the TV. “You will go blind if sit that close to the TV!” I am a little older and hopefully a little wiser (even though I sit just inches away from my computer screen as I’m typing this article), and I know losing my vision is unlikely. But eye strain with prolonged screen time is very common.
Eye strain can show up as headaches, eye irritation, blurred vision and dryness. When staring at a screen we blink a lot less, causing a number of these issues. As we cannot stop looking at our screens, what can we do about screen-related eye strain?
Researchers from Aston University in the United Kingdom recently validated something called the 20-20-20 Rule to help with eye strain. Simply look away from your screen for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes, making sure that you look at least 20 feet away. Participants in the study all noted a decrease in digital eye strain symptoms including sensitivity, discomfort and dryness. A simple way to incorporate this helpful idea (get it? — “eye”-dea) is to set a timer on your phone or computer to simply beep or tell you to apply the 20-20-20 rule.
Most of us would agree that our vision is of vital importance — what a great and simple way to protect it. I wish my grandma was here so, in one way or another, she’d know I am still listening to her advice.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
