Kenneth Monroe

 Photo courtesy of Kenneth Monroe

The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made by City Councilman Roger Bray at a City Council Budget Development Meeting on July 7th. While discussing the Police Department’s officer per city resident ratio being below the national average, Bray said, “We have had a very efficient department, we’ve been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some.” ( I believe the national average quoted by the Police Department is 2.5 and Pocatello is currently at 1.6.)