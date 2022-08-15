The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made by City Councilman Roger Bray at a City Council Budget Development Meeting on July 7th. While discussing the Police Department’s officer per city resident ratio being below the national average, Bray said, “We have had a very efficient department, we’ve been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some.” ( I believe the national average quoted by the Police Department is 2.5 and Pocatello is currently at 1.6.)
Surprised by the comment and his insensitivity to use our community’s diversity as a means of justifying no increase or even cutting the number of officers in our community and maybe affecting the safety of everyone in our community, I felt that I should attend the City Council Meeting on July 21 to ask that Councilman Bray explain his comment.
On July 21, Dr James Yizar, Lifetime member of the NAACP and member of the Executive Committee for the Pocatello NAACP, and myself attended the City Council Meeting to each give a 3:00 minute testimony requesting an explanation of Councilman Bray’s comment and to express how concerned we were that there was no discussion by any council member about the comment at the time.
Dr. Yizar expressed concern and said, “When a leader expresses a statement that nothing should be done or something taken away because our community is not diverse, individuals that I represent by the color of my skin believe that they are not welcome, do not belong and are concerned for their safety being in this community.”
Immediately following that meeting what happened was not anticipated nor even expected. Chaos suddenly erupted and I believe things were said that could have been better discussed at a later day.
One incident that stands out to me was when Councilman Bray was asked if he was saying that if there were more black people here, more Hispanic people here, more Asian people here that is when we need a bigger police department? Councilman Bray just answered, “yes.”
We all must recognize the impact our words and actions can have on others. I hope this incident will allow Councilman Bray the opportunity to be responsive and have more feelings or tact towards diversity and issues associated with diversity in our community.
Being sensitive to diversity and issues of diversity is to recognize that there could be differences in the community based on religious beliefs, ethnic background, nationality, sexual orientation, and a host of other factors.
Because of any type of diversity, we need to respect that culture and appreciate and learn from our differences and celebrate and build on similarities.
Each of us was born into a society with a specific culture, which is the foundation of our beliefs, values, knowledge and rituals.
The Pocatello NAACP works to eliminate the disparities that keep us from reaching equality for ALL.
I read somewhere, “ In times of divisiveness, community leaders should rise to unite.” The division that has taken place in our community is very disturbing to me and I hope to many others who love this community. It is certainly our responsibility to question our elected officials if we have concerns for our community, but we must be respectful of each other.
Also, those officials need to be responsive and respectful to us. It is important that those leaders are professional and protect the dignity of the institution and are honoring their oath of office.
I have had an opportunity to speak with Councilman Bray, Chief of Police Roger Schei, a city council member, representative from the police union, and organizers for recall efforts. It is safe to say that everyone wants what is best for our community.
This event doesn’t stand alone, but it is a sounding board to spread awareness throughout our community. I hope that we can agree that one of the paths out of divisiveness will require the efforts of both leaders and the public, and that the concern is less about people having differences of opinion and more about learning how to disagree constructively.
The Pocatello City Council has put its stamp of approval on a resolution reaffirming the city’s status as a “Welcoming and Inclusive City. The city of Pocatello celebrates and values its long-standing tradition of welcoming visitors and newcomers to this beautiful valley, and creating a vibrant, diverse community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to our city’s economic and social life. Further the city reaffirms its values of inclusion, respect, and city’s commitment toward actions to reinforce these values.”
This all sounds good but what actions have we taken to see that this happens.
Kenneth Monroe is the president of the Pocatello NAACP.