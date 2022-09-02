Heather Disselkoen

Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release.

Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.