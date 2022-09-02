Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release.
Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Why is this fact important? Because it means that from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2022 (12 calendar days and eight business days) the mayor had a full council and had both the means and opportunity to have prevented “losing quorum.”
The city and mayor would have the public believe that the resignations left the city without a quorum, unable to conduct City Council business and that he had no other choice except to call the governor and have him step in to make an appointment.
In fact, there was at least one other choice. Maybe the mayor was so preoccupied with playing the victim he forgot he is the executive leader of the city. If he had acted with decisiveness, he could have instructed staff to send out a press release on Aug. 22 announcing one vacancy and requesting applications be submitted by Friday, Aug. 26, or extended it to Monday, Aug. 29. He also has the authority and had plenty of time to have “noticed” a special meeting or even an emergency meeting to convene on or before Aug. 31, which would have enabled him to have a quorum of at least four council members present and have the council confirm one appointment to be effective Sept. 1. So, why the charade?
Yes, it is the practice of the city of Pocatello to post vacancies for two weeks. But, that is a practice only — it can be altered — whether or not the “practice” is in a City Resolution (I know of none) is of no consequence since it is apparent the council (and this was stated by the council president) does not have to follow resolutions. This was evidenced by the mayor and council's unwillingness to follow the city’s financial policy resolutions. The statute granting appointment authorization to the mayor does not mandate an application process be held at all which is certainly not advisable given public perception but remains the authority granted to all mayors.
This all leads to the question: Why drag Gov. Little into this? An interesting question isn’t it? And, the mayor’s choice to go this route opens the door to speculation, especially for those paying attention to the dynamics of City Hall over the past few years. I don’t know the appointee, so I have nothing against him and, by all accounts, he’s served his community well, but anyone with a lick of sense has to see the glaring, potential bias this appointment opens the door to, and the optics it creates. Even further perplexing is Mayor Blad’s statement provided to the ISJ that he made the recommendation to the governor in a letter. Presumably, that was done last week, so again, why the charade? Why not just make the appointment himself while he still had a quorum?
If I am not mistaken, our council composition now has three irregularities — all of which are allowable by law but raise some big red flags. We have Josh Mansfield, the son of the public works director; Rick Cheatum, who beginning in January will hold two elected seats (City Council and a legislative position); and now retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand. And, in another few weeks, with two more appointments, half the council will have been appointed and not elected — although only until January 2024, which is when the appointed seat terms expire.
It's certainly not shaping up to be a well-rounded council, free of apparent bias, that well represents all Pocatello citizens. Let’s hope the mayor exercises some good judgment in the decisions to come. He’ll need differing opinions and sound financial guidance and oversight to help steer the city clear of its financial challenges and prepare for any potential costly liabilities the city is facing from its multiple lawsuits. Hold on taxpayers, it may be a bumpy ride.
Heather Disselkoen is co-founder of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.).