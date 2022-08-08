The Summer 2022 season of Concert in the Park by the Pocatello Municipal Band just ended on Sunday, July 31st. On behalf of the bandmembers, I would like to extend a Thank You to all who played a role in our enjoyable concert season: First, to our wonderful audiences who braved the evening sun and heat to listen to us—we would have no purpose without audiences; second, to Mrs. Kerrie Tolman for all her time and effort as the PMB’s primary conductor and to Dr. Pat Brooks and Dr. Tom Kloss, who conducted two concerts each; third, to the bandmembers who performed and worked behind the scenes to make the season possible; fourth, to our guest soloists Mr. Casey Emerson, Dr. Tom Kloss, Dr. Eddie Ludema, Ms. Claire Smedley Dye, and conductors Dr. Patrick Young and Dr. Nell Flanders; fifth, to the City of Pocatello’s Department of Parks and Recreation and our corporate sponsors, whose support means all the difference between scheduling a season are not—the JR Simplot Company, Idaho Central Credit Union, Yellowstone Dental Associates, Lookout Credit Union, West Family Medicine, and Citizens Community Bank. Thank you also to Jim & Greg Johnston for the American flags, Jungle Retreat Ice Cream for the guest conductor gift cards, Idaho State University for use of the band room for our rehearsals, and Pocatello School District 25 for use of its band library. And last but not least, thank you to Ms. Courtney Johnson and the Idaho State Journal for keeping the public informed about the concert schedule with articles and community calendar reminders.
Please mark your calendars for next summer—the season will likely begin on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 at the Ross Park Bandshell at 7:00 p.m., with the Independence Day concert on Sunday, July 2nd and the final concert on Sunday, July 30th.