Sept. 25 begins Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It means “head of the year” or “first of the year.” I’m not Jewish, but I enjoy learning about other cultures, especially their traditions — because they usually include food. Challah is a bread often enjoyed during this holiday that culminates with Yom Kippur. It’s a pillowy egg bread that not only tastes good but it also looks festive. Like most yeast breads, Challah takes several hours to make, but it’s not complicated, and the result is a slightly sweet, soft and delicious bread. One of the traditions during Rosh Hashanah is to try something new, and once you try Challah, it may become your own flavorful tradition.

Belle’s Challah Bread