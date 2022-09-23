Sept. 25 begins Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It means “head of the year” or “first of the year.” I’m not Jewish, but I enjoy learning about other cultures, especially their traditions — because they usually include food. Challah is a bread often enjoyed during this holiday that culminates with Yom Kippur. It’s a pillowy egg bread that not only tastes good but it also looks festive. Like most yeast breads, Challah takes several hours to make, but it’s not complicated, and the result is a slightly sweet, soft and delicious bread. One of the traditions during Rosh Hashanah is to try something new, and once you try Challah, it may become your own flavorful tradition.
Belle’s Challah Bread
1 ¼ cups warm water
½ tablespoon active dry yeast
¼ cup honey
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 eggs, divided
½ tablespoon salt
4 cups flour
1 teaspoon poppy seeds (Optional)
Pour warm water into the bowl of your stand mixer, and then sprinkle yeast over the water. Let stand until yeast softens and forms a creamy foam, about 5 minutes. Beat in the honey, oil, 1 egg, and salt. Add the flour, 1 cup at a time, beating after each addition until the dough has pulled together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Place dough in a large, lightly oiled bowl and turn to coat. Cover with a towel and let it rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 ½ hours.
Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into three equal parts and roll each into a long rope about 2 inches thick and about a foot long. Place the ropes on a greased baking sheet. Pinch the ends of the three ropes together and then braid and pinch the other ends together. Cover with a towel and let rise for about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the remaining egg, brush over the braid, and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake for about 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for at least one hour before slicing.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.