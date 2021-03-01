The two of us never think of a penny without reflecting on an experience that was shared with us by a friend. This individual told us about a happening in her life many years ago – one she never forgot.
We had been talking with her about a coin collection she had started as a young girl and of a weekend that she and her husband had spent at her boss’s home, along with his wife. She told us that she could not help but be impressed with the lavish residence and the beautifully landscaped grounds. She joked that it was fun to “see how the other half lives.”
As part of the visit, she and her husband were treated to lunch at a nearby upscale restaurant. The four of them rode to the place in the boss’s new Mercedes Benz, chatting along the way. When they reached their destination and exited the car, they walked a block or so toward the restaurant, her boss in the lead.
As they did so, she noticed her boss stopping abruptly before entering the restaurant. He was looking closely at the ground in front of him. She wondered if he had dropped something. All she could see on the ground just ahead of where he stood were a few cigarette butts and an old, darkened penny. However, she watched as he stooped down, picked up the coin, looked at it briefly, and slipped it into the pocket of his jacket.
Because of her interest in coins, once they were seated inside, she couldn’t resist asking about the penny. Her interest was doubly piqued knowing how rich the man was and the fact that he certainly had no monetary need for an old penny.
In response to her question, he said, “I never pass by a penny,” as he reached inside his pocket and showed her the one he had retrieved.
He handed it to her and said: “Look at it. Read what it says on it.”
She read, “United States of America.”
“No, not that; look again,” he urged her.
“One cent?” she asked.
“No,” he said, “keep reading.”
“IN GOD WE TRUST,” she said.
“Yes!” he said, smiling.
He went on: “From the time I was a little boy, my mother and father told me never to pass by a penny lying on the ground. Every penny has different kinds of value – most importantly, those four words. “IN GOD WE TRUST.” They also told me that pennies can bring you luck – and I’ve certainly had a lot of luck.
“They also taught me to Trust in God, no matter what.”
I have tried to do that throughout my life.”
He smiled, and I smiled, too, as he put the penny back in his pocket.
“Since then,” she told us,” I have never looked at a penny lying on the ground without thinking of the message he emphasized so strongly that day. And I, too, almost always pick them up because of that day.”
We had been impressed with our friend’s story, and we now pick up pennies when we see them, as well.
We think often, too, of the Great Teacher, Jesus Christ, who often used a simple coin to teach powerful lessons. Those lessons include how we are to render our monetary obligations, as he said, unto Caesar, i.e., the government -- and the importance of our offerings, when called upon, as did the widow who offered up her last two mites – tiny coins of little value in Jerusalem, but they were all she had to toss into the treasury of the temple. Jesus said that he knew that she was willing to give her all. We can only assume that this widow trusted mightily in her God.
Now, when someone says, “A penny for your thoughts,” each of us can remember that important saying printed on each of those little pennies -- and on all our nation’s coins: IN GOD WE TRUST
Dean & Nancy Hoch are local members of the local Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.