Members of the Idaho Supreme Court and the Idaho Court of Appeals listen as Gov. Brad Little (out of frame) gives his State of the State speech in the House chambers of the state Capitol in Boise on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings.

(1) comment

laura ashley

Maga thug life finally catching up to the judicial branch is just desserts.

