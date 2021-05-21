A fundamental awkwardness confronted by any religion of the book, like Christianity, is that it professes to know and teach “timeless” truths,” yet those truths are alleged to be found (at least in part), in an actual text, that was created at some point in time, and reveals the influence of the culture of that time when studied by historians.
Some Christian church leaders protect themselves against the dated content of their holy books by asserting their authority to interpret those texts for their followers, and also claim that they can receive truths directly from god at any time.
Others, like those who lead Protestant sects, seem to be stuck with the text as written. But, fortunately for them, most Protestant congregations are content to believe whatever their ministers tell them about the meaning of Biblical texts and are uninterested in finding out for themselves what historians have revealed about them.
I happen to be fascinated by just such revelations. Consider, for example, the Ten Commandments. There are three versions of the text in the Old Testament: Exodus 20, Deuteronomy 5, and Exodus 34. They appear to be variants of earlier versions that no longer exist. All three were probably written down in the period from 600 to 1200 BCE.
These versions of the Decalogue tell us a good deal about the culture of the Israelites in the first millennium BCE. For one thing, all three use a format resembling that of contemporary legal treaties between a king and his subjects, in which the king first announces who he is and what he has done for his subjects, then details what he expects from his subjects in return for his continued protection and favor, and also describes what will happen if his subjects don’t keep their side of the bargain.
In the Ten Commandments, Yahweh first declares who he is and the fact that he has brought the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt and will give them land to settle upon. Then he describes how he wishes to be worshiped; then how his subjects should behave towards each other — a commonsensical list of behaviors that must be avoided if a society is to be orderly and peaceful. Finally, he makes it clear that his punishment for disobedience will occur in this life, not later.
The Ten Commandments are the first, and most important, elements of the pact between god and his people, but there are many more, including circumcision and elaborate dietary laws. Christians would later choose to ignore those additional parts of the agreement, but they accepted the Ten Commandments as binding, even though, as gentiles, they could not be actual parties to the bargain struck by the Israelites.
Average Christians are rarely familiar with the commandments in their original form. The versions they know are much shortened, and edited, for reasons that will soon be apparent.
The first commandment (from Exodus 20), as translated by Old Testament scholar Michael Coogan, reads: “I am Yahweh, your god, who brought you out from the land of Egypt, from the house of slaves. You should have no other gods beside me.” That tells us that the early Israelites were not monotheists. They may have thought their god to be the most powerful one, but it was much later that they come to believe that Yahweh was the only god.
The second commandment concerns “graven images,” which were utilized for worship by non-Jews of that time. Yet, for some reason, Yahweh forbade not just images of himself, but of “whatever is in the heavens above or on the earth beneath or in the waters under the waters under the earth.” There is evidence that the Israelites paid little attention to the letter of this law; Christians, of course, ignored it completely.
The third commandment forbids using “the name of Yahweh, your god, for nothing, (Coogan’s translation).” Perhaps this reflects the ancient view that knowing people's names potentially gives one some degree of power over them. Yahweh was notoriously averse to people uttering his personal name.
The fourth commandment demands that the Sabbath be kept as holy, and it goes on to specify that, on the seventh day (which was unquestionably Saturday), “you should not do any task, you or your son or your daughter, your male slave or your female slave, or your cattle or your resident alien who is within your gates.”
Dr. Coogan tells us that the “you” of that passage, in Hebrew, is an adult male Israelite. All the commandments are addressed solely to adult males. It is also clear that the commandment acknowledges, and accepts, the existence of slavery, which was commonplace at that time. My revised standard Bible fudges on this, referring, in the fourth commandment, to “manservant” and “maidservant.”
The fact that god is talking only to adult males clarifies commandment five, which orders one to “honor your father and your mother.” Often thought to apply to young children, this commandment is actually directed to adults with elder parents.
The thorough-going paternalism of the commandments is further evident in the tenth, where god refers to a neighbor’s possessions in descending order of value. Exodus 20 lists those as: his house, his wife, his male slave, his female slave, his ox, his donkey, or any other thing that he owns. Unlike modern translations of this commandment, Dr. Coogan does not use the word “covet,” he uses “scheme against,” because, he tells us, it is not the desire for those things (as often assumed by evangelical protestants) that is forbidden, it is actual actions taken to possess them.
Coogan notes other translation mistakes, such as that in commandment six: the forbidden act there is not “kill,” but “murder.” Yahweh has no compunction about the killing of any human who qualifies as an enemy of his chosen people. In commandment eight, Coogan chooses “kidnap” rather than “steal.” He says that the original meaning is ambiguous, but argues that stealing is largely covered by commandment ten; except for one thing, the neighbor himself, who could be captured and sold into slavery.
So, what a historian of the Commandments has to tell us, among other things, is that the god of the Old Testament thinks women are owned by men, and slavery is acceptable. Christian ministers are fully aware of this, and regard Yahweh as an embarrassment. But what can they do? It’s Holy Scripture. Their solution is to edit the commandments for public consumption and never call attention to their original versions in the Old Testament. Such is the thankless job of being stewards of a religion of the book.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.