My staff and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mike Reece and Eric Holmberg, the landlords of the beautiful building across from our pharmacy, for allowing us to rent this space and set up a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for the community for the last three months. This allowed us to provide a safe environment and proper social distancing.
We experienced a true sense of community throughout this process. Stephanie Palagi, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, has been a tremendous resource throughout our efforts to provide a central location for administering vaccines. Amerigo Inc. provided the orange traffic candles which allowed us to clearly mark off a safe route for all customers; Contry Creations provided tables and chairs; and Sign-Up created signage for our clinic. A sincere thank you to each of these businesses for being a part of the solution.
In addition, we have been honored to work with an incredible team of health care workers. We extend our thanks to the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy and Physician Assistant students for your assistance in administering the vaccines.
And last but certainly not least, thank you to my incredible staff of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, durable medical equipment team, and interns for your tireless efforts to make this a seamless process.
This has shown all of us the strength of the Pocatello Community. All of you have made it possible for us to administer 7,000 vaccines since January. Our goal is to continue to reach as many people as we can. We are offering COVID vaccinations to anyone 16 and up Monday-Friday at our pharmacy at 333 W Center. Walk ins are welcome!
Get vaccinated!!
Greg Maag, Pharmacist,
Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in Pocatello