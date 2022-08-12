With warmer weather comes my desire for fresh and delicious dishes that go great with summer season meals. My spicy zucchini, black bean, and corn salad is full of garden flavors; however, unlike other vegetable recipes that require lots of peeling and chopping, this dish comes together in minutes. The cotija cheese is a Mexican cheese that is similar to parmesan. It’s finely grated and gives the dish a distinct flavor. I usually serve this as a side dish but it is perfect on its own for lunch or a light supper. There are only a handful of ingredients, but you can certainly add more. Some chopped peppers, onions and even eggplant would be delicious in this fresh and easy dish.
Belle’s Spicy Zucchini Black Bean and Corn Salad
3 cups quartered and sliced zucchini
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons finely grated cotija cheese
In a large frypan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the zucchini and cook for about two minutes. Add the beans and the corn — season with some salt and taco seasoning. Cook, stirring until heated through. Sprinkle with the cheese before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.