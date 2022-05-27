Let me tell you about a bumbling gang of North Idaho politicos who struggled to get things right. These partisan activists set out to seize control of the Kootenai County Democratic Party (KCDP) in March. For the record, I’ve intentionally omitted the names of these plotters.
Their behavior is embarrassing enough. They could give Russian President Vladimir Putin lessons on how to totally screw up a sure thing.
Almost 180,000 people live in Kootenai County. Over 100,000 of them are registered to vote. About 66,000 are registered in the politically right-wing Republican, Conservative and Libertarian parties.
In Kootenai County, they outnumber registered Democrats roughly six to one. It wasn’t always that way.
Kootenai County borders Washington just east of Spokane. The county is graced by green forested hills separated by patches of farmland.
The county seat, Coeur d’Alene, sits on the north shore of the gorgeous lake of the same name. The north side of town is split by I90, the interstate highway that stretches coast-to-coast, linking Boston to Seattle.
There was a time in the latter half of the last century when the county’s residents worked mostly as loggers, truckers, farmers, lumber mill employees, railroaders and in a host of tourist-related jobs.
Fifty years ago, the county was solidly Democratic. That changed when Americans who didn’t like where they were, and had the money to be able to afford to relocate, discovered North Idaho.
The newcomers brought in manufacturing jobs, retail jobs and real estate and housing booms. They also shifted the political balance dramatically to the right.
When only a handful of Democrats filed to run for precinct committeemen for the KCDP, members of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC) saw an opportunity.
The filing period is only two weeks long. The right-wing activists planned to change their party registration from Republican to Democrat, file candidacy papers for Democratic committeemen, and take over the county party.
To make this work, though, they needed cooperation. The Republicans needed to capture more than half the committeeman seats to win control of the Kootenai County Democratic Party (KCDP).
They decided to recruit residents of at least 50 of the county’s 73 precincts who would change party registration to Democrat and file paperwork to stand for election as a Democratic precinct committeeman in their precinct.
Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? What could go wrong?
Apparently, a lot. For starters, the plan was short on strategy. Instead of filing during the last hour of the last day of the filing period, when it would be almost impossible for the opposition to recruit a candidate and get filing papers together and filed in time, the Republicans started several days early!
Yes, the word about what they were up to leaked out. By 5 p.m. on the last day for filing, some 53 genuine Democrats had filed to run for Democratic committeeman posts.
Meanwhile, the insurgents were having trouble coming up with Republicans willing to take part in the shenanigans. The originators of this scheme apparently overestimated the number of fellow party members who would stoop that low.
In the end, the plot failed. Few fake Democrats were unopposed. The KCDP is firmly in the hands of the Democratic party.
Meanwhile, the importance of the sometimes thankless, but politically necessary and important job of precinct committeeman, got a lot of publicity. The KCDP is grateful.
There’s a message behind this story. Political parties aren’t boogeymen. They’re working organizations of real people.
If you don’t like what you see in the political arena, roll up your sleeves and volunteer to help. You’ll make a difference if you do.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.