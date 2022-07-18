Joe Biden is our current President and was elected to serve as a mouthpiece for liberals. Joe Biden is not capable of reading a teleprompter without a mistake. If he were your father, you would take the away his car keys, yet carries the nation’s nuclear codes. Liberals are dangerous and Joe Biden is a perfect tool to implement their destructive policies.
Liberals have a wish list of policies within their minds for years. Within 18 months, the liberal Democrats have managed to implement policies designed to destroy America, its civility, morality, economy, and a selective lack of law enforcement has threated our safety. They have used the Attorney General, the leadership of Department of Justice and the FBI to selectively enforce or ignore laws for their political gain and most news media are not reporting the truth behind this charade.
Americans are becoming aware of the destructive outcome of their policies. Democrat law makers currently holding office have lost their ability to govern. They support the policies and are obsessed with power that consumes their failed liberal vision. They should be voted out of office along with a few useless Republican law makers whose inactions or actions are despicable. Our Idaho Republican representatives are included. However, electing a Democrat has shown to be much worse.
Joe Biden should be impeached and does not have the cognitive ability to understand he is the Patsy. He is more useful in this role to most lawmakers. Law makers willing to implement their destructive polices and now see voters rejecting them. We currently see them denying their association with Joe Biden. Election of these useless lawmakers is nearing, and as predictable, it’s time for them to blame Joe Biden, their patsy, who will be discarded when no longer useful.