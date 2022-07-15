I was sorry to see that William D. Olson (Bill) passed away recently. As was noted in his obituary, he was an attorney’s attorney and someone all lawyers respected. You don’t hear many attorneys being referred to as a lawyer’s lawyer, which caused me to reflect on what that meant in regard to Bill.
The best general description I could find was that it’s an attorney who is perceived as a top member of the Bar by other lawyers. Within that definition I would add that respected and skilled attorneys exude an air of studied confidence that does not come off as arrogance. Bill wasn’t flashy or arrogant with opposing counsel; in my experience, that’s a trait that can be a bit too common within the profession. I did not handle many cases with Bill, but he was always prepared and never condescending — he treated his opponents with civility.
When I first started practicing law in Pocatello in 1980 there was an older guard of attorneys that I gradually met who influenced my actions as a lawyer. This group, though not an exclusive list here, included attorneys like Lamont Jones, Gerald Olson and definitely William Olson. Young lawyers (a term that no longer applies to me) were lucky to have such skilled professional advocates as mentors.
Having dealt with attorneys from many states, I think it’s fair to state there is a significant group that have practiced during my career in Pocatello who can and could hold their own anywhere in America against the best of the best. Any attorney who knew Bill Olson will tell you he met that standard. If you were going up against Bill you had to bring your A game to the table.
Law school did not teach us how to find the courthouse, to draft and file papers, and how all of these elements came together in a working symmetry. I was thankful for having an older guard of attorneys that included Bill for finding my way.
The first few years I practiced law I felt an underlying anxiety that my lack of knowledge and understanding would be discovered by my opponents. I was concerned that Bill might have had that perception, but he never let on if that was his view, and I don’t think he would have even if he sensed that insecurity. More likely, he would have offered subtle tips on how to best conduct yourself if you wanted to advocate effectively for your client.
I thought about Bill over the years during my practice. Mr. Olson was someone I would have enjoyed having as a managing mentor due to his professionalism.
His obituary was so descriptive and informative, and I learned many new things about his productive life and widespread experiences as an attorney; his overcoming substantial back surgery as a child that still affected him as an adult without stopping him; his support for ISU, and the love and regard he generated within his circle of family and friends.
Pocatello lost a special man in William Olson. I’m thankful he was a factor in my development as a lawyer. Bill made a superlative difference with anything he touched, and will be missed by those he mentored, opposing counsel, and his family and friends. He was a consummate professional.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.