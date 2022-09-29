And now Brian Parsons feels himself somehow qualified to depict exactly what defines the true soul of America. This from a radical myopic right wing sycophant with not a single ounce of evidence to substantiate his wild and problematic assertions of 'leftist' extremism destroying our democracy. His rigid and unyielding support of a political agenda which embraces deceit, misinformation, conspiracy theories, corruption, misogyny, hatred, bigotry, ignorance, lack of rational judgement, and outright lies to convince supporters of legitimacy, should alone sow doubt on any intelligent value to his contemptuous and ludicrous cacophony. Any fool pledging allegiance to such skullduggery deserve adequate mockery.

