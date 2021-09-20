Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
In 1931 Byron and Mina Downard opened a funeral home on N. Garfield St., across from Pocatello High School, and near the Congregational, Episcopal, Methodist, L.D.S. First Ward, Baptist, and St. Joseph’s Catholic churches. Byron was a rather exceptional character in terms of civic involvement. He was a leader in the VFW (a past Chef de Gare), Rotary, Elks, Eagles, Moose, the Chamber of Commerce, the National Funeral Directors Association and other organizations. Both he and Mina were active at the Presbyterian Church. The Idaho State Journal said, after his fatal heart attack on Nov. 27, 1967, that Downard and Mina were “genuine people and both interested in the community, its welfare and progress”. During this time, Pocatello was vying with Boise to be the largest city in Idaho. In 1960 census, Pocatello was in fact the most populous town, until Boise annexed Garden City to the west. George Knoff, who was the Downard’s nephew and a WWII and Korean War veteran, owned the business until 1996. He carried on in his mentor’s’ civic leadership, with leadership positions in Pocatello Kiwanis (and later Rotary), Boy and Girl Scouts, Bannock Boys Baseball, Bannock Memorial Hospital Board, the Masons, American Legion, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Their obituaries describe people who devoted extraordinary time and commitment to improving civic life in Pocatello, Idaho.