On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a motorcycle incident on US26 at milepost 357, east of Ririe.
Paul Letky, 79, of Pittsburgh, PA, was traveling westbound on US26 on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when his passenger, Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, FL, fell off the back.
Malbaurn was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Reginal Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Malbaurn was wearing full protective motorcycle gear, including a helmet. The investigating Trooper said the protective gear likely helped prevent serious injuries.
Idaho State Police encourage those on motorcycles to wear protective gear to help keep riders safe this summer.