This past week my youngest son, who just turned 6, sat down to begin his first grade lessons at the same table I sat down at 60 years ago, almost to the day, for my first grade lessons. Across an enormous gulf of time and distance that table has endured. The range of emotions I felt as I stood in the doorway and watched him log into his computer to begin his first assignment, while seated at my old table, is beyond description. It was quite a moment.

When I look in the mirror, the image that I see is complex. It's shaped by triumph and tragedy, colored by hits and misses and influenced by a clear understanding of what's good and bad about the person in it. But when I look at my kids I don't see any of that. I see wonderful little kids, as yet untainted by the world, waiting to be shaped into the best adults that their mother and I can manage.