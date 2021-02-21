INKOM — Several people had to be rescued from the main chairlift at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Sunday morning after a mechanical problem caused the lift to abruptly stop working.
The incident involving the Skyline lift occurred just after 10:30 a.m. when there were about 60 people on the lift, all of whom became stranded.
The Pebble Creek Ski Patrol began evacuating stranded skiers from the Skyline lift via ropes while ski area personnel tried to make the necessary repairs to the lift.
Nearly 90 minutes into the incident the Skyline lift began working again, enabling the dozens of skiers who had not been rescued by the ski patrol to get back onto solid ground.
The incident did not result in any injuries, just some cold skiers.
Tom Hale of Pocatello was one of the stranded skiers. He said Sunday morning was one of his "best ski days ever" because he was able to get off the lift when it was successfully restarted by ski area personnel. Hale said he wasn't looking forward to being rope rescued hours later.
The Skyline lift is not expected to reopen Sunday as Pebble Creek personnel are still investigating what went wrong. The lift is expected to be back in service on Monday, Pebble Creek reported.
Pebble Creek officials said their ski patrol regularly performs rope rescue training and Sunday morning's incident proved that training to be beneficial.
Pebble Creek Ski Area was extremely busy on Sunday as evidenced by its full parking lot. The ski area has received over 40 inches of snow during the past week, making for some outstanding skiing conditions.