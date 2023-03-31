Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
THATCHER — A 6-year-old boy died in this small Southeast Idaho town earlier this week as the result of injuries he sustained in a snowmobile accident, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, whose name is not being released because he is under age 18, was riding a snowmobile around 8:25 p.m. Sunday on his family’s property in Thatcher, a small town located south of Grace, when he struck a metal and cement fence, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar said.

