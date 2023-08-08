FORT HALL — The 58th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival kicked off on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and will conclude on Sunday, August 13, 2023. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Strength and Resilience of Our Ancestors.” The Tribes invites everyone to enjoy one of the largest outdoor cultural celebrations in the state of Idaho.
The Festival has many events and cultural experiences to participate in over the weekend, which include a powwow featuring competition dancing and singing contests with drum groups from across the country, two parades, softball tournament, Indian Relay Races, Art Show, golf tournament, Fun Run, Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen competition, Rodeo, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors and much more!
The Fort Hall Business Council is hosting this year’s Traditional Feast being held on Sunday, August 13th at 4:00 PM at the Veteran’s Awning located at the Festival Arbor. The feast will feature salmon, buffalo stew, buffalo roast, watermelon, cake and side dishes prepared by local chefs at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. “We invite you all to share a meal with us before your journey takes you back home. All community members are invited and the feast is free to the public,” said Lee Juan Tyler, Chairman of the Tribes.
The Tribes encourage those wanting to learn more about the Festival and the daily schedule to purchase the Annual Sho-Ban News Festival Edition newspaper and magazine, which can be purchased at several locations including the Trading Post Grocery Store, Trading Post Gas Station, Sage Hill Travel Center, Bannock Peak Truck Stop and at the Fort Hall Tribal Museum. The magazine features history about the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and feature stories on local artists, and past leaders of the Tribes.
Each year, the Festival hosts the Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen Pageant and a new queen is crowned Friday night at approximately 7:00 PM. The current reigning 2022-2023 Queen is Kaycee Dixey. The public is invited to watch various cultural presentations by our contestants throughout the week.
Key events you won’t want to miss are listed below:
Friday, August 11, 2023:
8:00 AM Festival Fun Run/Walk at the Waapi Kani Outpatient Building on Agency Road
10:00 AM Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor
11:00 AM Festival Royalty Competition at the Festival Dance Arbor
12:00 PM Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds
5:00 PM Miss Shoshone-Bannock Dance Competition at the Festival Dance Arbor
7:00 PM Powwow Grand Entry and Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen Crowning at the Festival Dance Arbor
Saturday, August 12, 2023:
10:00 AM Parade begins near the Trading Post Grocery Store
10:00 AM Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor
10:00 AM Art Show at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Chiefs Event Center (closes at 7:00 PM)
11:00 AM Fort Hall Skate Jam at the Fort Hall Skate Park Plaza on Mission Road
12:00 PM Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rode Grounds
1:30 PM Powwow Saturday Afternoon Grand Entry at the Festival Dance Arbor
7:00 PM Powwow Saturday Night Grand Entry at the Festival Dance Arbor
7:00 PM INFR Tour Rodeo at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds
Sunday, August 13, 2023:
10:00 AM Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor
12:00 PM Championship Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds
2:00 PM INFR Tour Rodeo at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds
4:00 PM Traditional Feast hosted by the Fort Hall Business Council at the Veteran’s Awning at the Festival Arbor
