Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Festival
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Photo

FORT HALL — The 58th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 10, 2023 and concludes on Sunday, August 13, 2023. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Strength and Resilience of Our Ancestors.” The Tribes invites everyone to enjoy one of the largest outdoor cultural celebrations in the state of Idaho. 

The Festival has many events and cultural experiences to participate in over the weekend, which include a powwow featuring competition dancing and singing contests with drum groups from across the country, two parades, softball tournament, Indian Relay Races, Art Show, golf tournament, Fun Run, Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen competition, Rodeo, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors and much more!

