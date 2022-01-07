Near whiteout conditions contributed to a 40-vehicle pileup on U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park on Friday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police.
Only minor injuries were reported following the massive chain-reaction wreck, which was triggered around 3 p.m. when a semi traveling eastbound on Highway 20 struck a car that had stopped in the lane of travel, authorities said.
The car had stopped in the road due to low visibility from blowing snow and multiple subsequent crashes followed, according to state police.
Story continues below video
In all about 40 vehicles were involved in the pileup, authorities said.
Highway 20 between Ashton and the Idaho-Montana border was closed for several hours as tow companies from Idaho and Montana responded to remove wrecked vehicles from the roadway.
Idaho agencies responding to the crash included state police, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.
Montana agencies that responded to the crash included the West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Friday's low visibility due to blowing snow in East Idaho also resulted in Highway 87 from Highway 20 to the Idaho-Montana border and Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton being temporarily shut down for several hours.
State police advise motorists that the weather forecast and road conditions can change quickly. Motorists are encouraged to know both before taking to the road.
In Idaho, road condition information is updated regularly at511.idaho.gov.